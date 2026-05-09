Mufti Condemns ‘Bulldozer Justice’, Says Innocent Families Are Being Punished for Crimes of Individuals in Drug Trafficking Cases

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday lashed out at the administration’s handling of drug trafficking cases, warning against collective punishment of families for crimes committed by individuals.

“If anyone is involved in drug trafficking, they should be jailed, but you should also ask those police personnel who release them after taking money. Why are their houses being bulldozed? What is the fault of the family members? Why are you demolishing their houses? There is no justice,” she said while addressing a party convention in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Mufti also took aim at former chief minister Omar Abdullah, she said, “Omar, if the people had liked bulldozer baba, why would they have voted for you? People voted for you and gave you 50 MLAs thinking you will safeguard them,”.

Her comments came as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a padyatra in Anantnag under the Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyaan.

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While acknowledging the campaign’s intent, Mufti objected to the way participants were mobilised.

“The campaign is a good initiative, but making government employees, school teachers and students arrive at 6:30 am and wait is an excess,” she said, citing a late-night message from a participant.

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