Muharram Procession: Traffic Police Issue Advisory For Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

Srinagar: The Srinagar Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in view of the Muharram procession scheduled to take place on July 21. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravinder Pal Singh, vehicular movement from Harthrat to Narbal along the highway will be affected from 12 pm to 7 pm.

The Muharram procession is a big event in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. The procession is expected to draw large crowds, and the traffic police have taken measures to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Last year, the traffic police issued a similar advisory for the 25th Muharram procession, which took place on August 1. The advisory stated that vehicular movement from Harthrat to Narbal along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway would be affected from 10 am to 8 pm.

The police official stated that the traffic diversion plan is crucial to ensuring the safety and convenience of both commuters and mourners during the Muharram procession. The Srinagar Traffic Police have urged motorists to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway during the procession.

The Srinagar Traffic Police have also issued a detailed traffic advisory for smooth vehicular movement during the Muharram processions in various parts of the city from June 30 to July 21. Several key routes in Srinagar will witness diversions on specified dates and times, especially in areas including Rainawari-Hazratbal road, Zadibal, Hawal, and Lalbazar.

Traffic Diversion Plan

To minimise inconvenience to the public, the traffic police have designated alternative routes for vehicles. The diversion plan is as follows:

Srinagar-bound vehicles from Kupwara, Handwara, and Sopore will be allowed via Hygam, Sumbal, and HMT Srinagar.

Srinagar-bound vehicles from Baramulla/Uri will be allowed via Hamrey Gate, Pattan, Sumbal, and HMT Srinagar.

Srinagar-bound vehicles from Hamrey and Pattan will be allowed via Harthrath Bridge, Khanpath, Shadipora, and HMT Srinagar.

North Kashmir-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed via Narbal, Magam, Kungumdara, Khore, Hanjiwera, and Pattan.

North Kashmir-bound Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed via Narbal, Kanihama, Nooripora, Archanderhama, Gund Khoja Qasim, Jeel Bridge, and Pattan.

The alternate routes announced by officials are as follows: