Mukti Jodhas to Attend Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Def Official

Kolkata: A small delegation of Mukti Jodhas from Bangladesh will arrive here on Sunday evening for the Vijay Diwas celebrations on Monday, which will be attended by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a Defence official said.

A Bangladesh delegation comprising Mukti Jodhas, who were part of the guerrilla resistance force in East Pakistan opposing the Pakistan rule there, and serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations held by the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata every year.

A small delegation of Mukti Jodhas will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, which marks Indian Armed Forces' historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Defence official said.

He, however, did not give details of the size of the delegation of the Mukti Jodhas.

Governor C V Ananda Bose will attend the wreath-laying ceremony in the morning at Eastern Command headquarter Fort William here, the official told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the military tattoo, a display by the Armed Forces, in the afternoon at the Military Training Centre here, to honour the indomitable spirit of the 1971 war heroes defeating the Pakistani armed forces that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The Defence official said that war veterans of the Indian Armed Forces who had taken part in the 1971 war will be attending the events on December 16, the day on which Pakistan's Eastern Army surrendered at Dhaka in 1971.

The Eastern Army Command, which is headquartered at Fort William here, will hold a series of programmes on Vijay Diwas to mark the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war against Pakistan, including the wreath-laying ceremony and the military tattoo.