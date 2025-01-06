Published 11:53 IST, January 6th 2025
Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Chandigarh, No One Hurt
A multi-storey building, which had been declared unsafe, collapsed in Sector-17.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Multi-storey building collapses in Chandigarh, no one hurt | Image: PTI\Represntative
Chandigarh: A multi-storey building, which had been declared unsafe, collapsed in Sector-17 here on Monday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.
After the collapse around 7.15 am, the area was cordoned off by police and a fire tender was pressed into service, the officials said.
The building was earlier declared unsafe by authorities.
On December 21, two people were killed when a multi-storey building collapsed in Sohana village in Punjab's Mohali district.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:53 IST, January 6th 2025