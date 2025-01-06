Multi-storey building collapses in Chandigarh, no one hurt | Image: PTI\Represntative

Chandigarh: A multi-storey building, which had been declared unsafe, collapsed in Sector-17 here on Monday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

After the collapse around 7.15 am, the area was cordoned off by police and a fire tender was pressed into service, the officials said.

The building was earlier declared unsafe by authorities.