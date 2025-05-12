Multiple Drones Spotted Over Vital Indian Army Installations In Jammu and Kashmir, Air Defence Systems Activated.

Jammu: Multiple drones were spotted over vital installations of Indian Army in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir including, Jammu, Udhampur and Samba. The air defence systems have been activated and the drones are being effectively intercepted and neutralised. According to reports, the drones were spotted over BSF installations and Northern Army Command's installations. Shockingly, not only surveillance drones were spotted but, armed drones were also sighted by the Indian security forces.

According to reports, the BSF opened fire at the drones and the Indian forces have taken swift action to neutralise the purported drone invasion. The drones were also reportedly spotted in multiple locations, including RS Pura and Marh in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur.

The Indian Army's air defence systems have been activated to counter the drone threat. The systems are effectively detecting and neutralising aerial threats. The activation of the air defence systems is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the installations and personnel.

Precautionary Blackout Has Been Implemented

As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been implemented in Amritsar, with residents being asked to switch off their lights and move away from windows. The Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar issued a public announcement, stating, "You will hear a siren. We are on alert and initiating the blackout. Please switch off your lights and move away from your windows. Stay calm, we will inform when ready to restore the power supply. Don't panic at all. This is by way of abundant caution."

Drone Activity Observed In Multiple Locations

Drone activity has been observed in multiple locations, including Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar, where electricity has been cut off. Reports indicated that over 25 drones were spotted at four locations, including RS Pura and Marh in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur. However, it has been reported that after initial sighting of drones, no drone activity was observed in Samba for the past 15 minutes.

The Indian Army and security agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the installations and personnel. The security forces are on high alert, and all precautions are being taken to prevent any possible threat. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The drone sighting has also impacted the Vaishno Devi yatra, with a blackout being implemented in the Vaishno Devi Bhawan and yatra track. The pilgrims have been advised to stay calm and follow the instructions of the security personnel.