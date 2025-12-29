Updated 29 December 2025 at 23:17 IST
BEST Bus Hit Pedestrians In Mumbai's Bhandup West, 4 Killed, Multiple Others Injured
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: A horrific accident at Mumbai's Bhandup West area on Monday night left 4 people dead and multiple others injured, after a BEST bus hit multiple people. According to reports, a BEST bus, reportedly reversing at the time, crashed into a group of pedestrians waiting at the bus station. The accident occurred around 10.05 pm near the Bhandup station, a busy area with heavy pedestrian traffic. The local police and the Mumbai Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene to assist the injured.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with some reports indicating that at least five people were seriously hurt. The bus driver has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Further details are awaited.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 29 December 2025 at 23:14 IST