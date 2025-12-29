BEST Bus Hit Pedestrians In Mumbai's Bhandup West, 4 Killed, Multiple Others Injured

Mumbai: A horrific accident at Mumbai's Bhandup West area on Monday night left 4 people dead and multiple others injured, after a BEST bus hit multiple people. According to reports, a BEST bus, reportedly reversing at the time, crashed into a group of pedestrians waiting at the bus station. The accident occurred around 10.05 pm near the Bhandup station, a busy area with heavy pedestrian traffic. The local police and the Mumbai Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene to assist the injured.