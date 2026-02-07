Multiple People Trapped As Building Collapses In Kota's Indira Vihar, Rescue Efforts Underway

Kota: Over 15 people were reported trapped after a building collapsed in Kota's Indira Vihar area in Rajasthan on Saturday night. According to reports, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar police station area in Kota, triggering a panic-like situation at the site. On information, the local police, along with several ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles, rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The senior officials, including the district collector and police superintendent, have arrived at the site to oversee the rescue efforts.

As per sources, after the building collapse incident, the people were seen screaming and running in chaos.

The police officials stated that the rescue operation is still underway, with emergency teams making efforts to retrieve those trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed building. As per reports, so far, 4 to 5 people have been rescued from the rubble, but several others are feared trapped. "We are doing everything possible to rescue those trapped…..Our teams are working with heavy machinery and equipment to clear the debris," said a senior police official.

The cause of the building collapse is not yet clear. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.