Multiple Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats For $5000 Ransom In Cryptocurrency

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, triggering a panic-like situation and fear among the students, parents, and the police. The bomb threats, which came in the form of emails, were sent by a group identifying itself as the ‘Terrorisers 111 Group’, demanding a ransom of $5000 in cryptocurrency within 72 hours.

The emails, which were sent to schools including Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka, claimed that the group had planted pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices in the school buildings, capable of causing massive destruction and loss of life. The sender further claimed to have hacked into the school's IT systems, including student and staff databases, and taken control of the surveillance cameras, warning that they were monitoring every move.

Police Conducting Search Operations At School Premises

The email received by the various schools read, "We are the terrorisers 111 Group. We have planted several pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices in your school buildings to cause terror and destruction. We have hacked your IT systems, including student and staff databases, and taken full control of your surveillance cameras. We are watching your every move."

The email further warned, "If you don't pay $5000 in cryptocurrency within 72 hours, we will detonate the bombs, causing massive harm and loss of life. We will also leak your hacked data online. We are monitoring your actions, and any attempt to contact the police or ignore this will trigger immediate action. The bombs will explode in 72 hours if payment isn't received. Evacuate now to save lives. We don't forgive. We don't forget. Send the money or face the consequences."

Following the threats, as a precautionary measure, the schools were quickly evacuated, and police and bomb disposal teams were dispatched to the scene to conduct a thorough search of the premises. A senior police official stated that the police are taking the threats seriously, unlike previous incidents where the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

The parents, who were informed about the situation through messages from the school, rushed to the premises to collect their children. "We received a message from the school to take the children back. They did not tell the reason. So we have come here to take back our child," said a parent.

The Delhi Police are investigating the matter, and a probe is underway to ascertain the authenticity of the threats. The police are also probing to identify the perpetrators behind the threats.