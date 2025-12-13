Updated 13 December 2025 at 11:04 IST
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Due To Dense Fog, Several Injured
A major accident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, where multiple vehicles collided owing to dense fog, leaving several injured. Traffic remains disrupted as police investigate the incident.
Greater Noida: Several vehicles collided near Bambawar village in Uttar Pradesh on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to dense fog, reports said. Several people were injured in the incident.
