Updated 14 February 2026 at 14:11 IST
Mumbai Shocker: Under Construction Metro Pillar Portion Collapses On Moving Auto And Car In Mulund; 1 Dead, 5 Injured
A portion of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Mulund, Mumbai, hitting an auto-rickshaw and a car, and leaving four people injured. Emergency teams rushed to the spot as authorities launched a probe into construction safety lapses.
- India News
- 3 min read
Mumbai: A scene of chaos and panic has erupted in Mumbai’s Mulund (West) area after a portion of an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed, crushing an autorickshaw and a car passing below claiming a life and leaving 5 injured in Mumbai’s Mulund (West) area.
The incident, which occurred on the busy Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, has left at least four people injured and raised serious questions about safety protocols on the city's massive infrastructure projects.
A Sudden Collapse
The accident took place at approximately 12:20 PM on February 14, 2026, near the Johnson & Johnson company premises.
According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a heavy cement segment from a pillar on the Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) project suddenly collapsed.
Advertisement
The falling debris landed directly onto a passing autorickshaw, completely smashing the vehicle's frame. A private car was also partially damaged by the falling concrete.
"There was a deafening sound, and before anyone could react, the dust settled to show a rickshaw buried under a massive block of cement," said a local shopkeeper who witnessed the collapse.
Advertisement
Rescue Operations
The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, and Metro authority personnel reached the spot within minutes. Using gas cutters and heavy machinery, rescue teams worked to extricate those trapped inside the mangled autorickshaw.
3 to 4 persons have been confirmed injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. While the exact severity of the injuries is still being assessed, medical officials stated that the victims are currently receiving emergency care.
Movement on LBS Road, a major arterial route, was severely restricted as authorities cordoned off the area to remove the debris and ensure no further structural instability.
Accountability and Investigation
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which oversees the Metro 4 project, has initiated a technical inquiry into the cause of the failure.
Preliminary investigation suggests issues with the shuttering or the reinforcement process during the casting of the pillar segment.
Police have registered a case and are currently recording statements from the site engineers and contractors involved in this specific stretch of the project.
With several Metro lines under construction simultaneously across the city, residents and civic activists are calling for more stringent safety audits and protective netting to prevent such life-threatening accidents in high-traffic zones.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 14 February 2026 at 13:41 IST