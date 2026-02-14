Mumbai Shocker: Under Construction Metro Pillar Portion Collapses On Moving Auto And Car In Mulund; 1 Dead, 5 Injured | Image: Republic

Mumbai: A scene of chaos and panic has erupted in Mumbai’s Mulund (West) area after a portion of an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed, crushing an autorickshaw and a car passing below claiming a life and leaving 5 injured in Mumbai’s Mulund (West) area.

The incident, which occurred on the busy Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, has left at least four people injured and raised serious questions about safety protocols on the city's massive infrastructure projects.

A Sudden Collapse

The accident took place at approximately 12:20 PM on February 14, 2026, near the Johnson & Johnson company premises.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a heavy cement segment from a pillar on the Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) project suddenly collapsed.

The falling debris landed directly onto a passing autorickshaw, completely smashing the vehicle's frame. A private car was also partially damaged by the falling concrete.

"There was a deafening sound, and before anyone could react, the dust settled to show a rickshaw buried under a massive block of cement," said a local shopkeeper who witnessed the collapse.

Rescue Operations

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, and Metro authority personnel reached the spot within minutes. Using gas cutters and heavy machinery, rescue teams worked to extricate those trapped inside the mangled autorickshaw.

3 to 4 persons have been confirmed injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. While the exact severity of the injuries is still being assessed, medical officials stated that the victims are currently receiving emergency care.

Movement on LBS Road, a major arterial route, was severely restricted as authorities cordoned off the area to remove the debris and ensure no further structural instability.

Accountability and Investigation

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which oversees the Metro 4 project, has initiated a technical inquiry into the cause of the failure.

Preliminary investigation suggests issues with the shuttering or the reinforcement process during the casting of the pillar segment.

Police have registered a case and are currently recording statements from the site engineers and contractors involved in this specific stretch of the project.