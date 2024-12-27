Mumbai: 2 Crushed to Death by Train Near Palghar While Crossing Tracks, Video Emerges

Mumbai: Three people crossing the tracks incorrectly near Palghar station, close to Mumbai, were hit by a train.

The three individuals, originally from Motihari in Bihar , were working as industrial laborers in Boisar. Further details such as their names and ages are being confirmed, the official said.

"Two persons have died while one person has been hospitalised with injuries," Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Video | 2 Crushed to Death while Crossing Tracks

The incident occurred at 8 PM when the Jaipur Express struck the individuals crossing the tracks.

"They had come to Palghar to make household purchases. At 8:30pm, the three attempted to cross a railway crossing that has been shut for many years now. Two of them were hit by a train and died on the spot. One of them managed to escape with injuries," said former corporator Lakshmidevi Hazari.

Residents of the area said people continue to use the railway crossing despite it being shut due to lack of an alternative route there to cross from east to west.