Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Mantralaya Over Constant Factory Noise Near Home
The elderly resident was distressed by constant noise from a nearby factory operating round the clock in his neighbourhood. He made multiple complaints to local authorities, but no action was taken.
Mumbai: Disturbing news from Mumbai, where a 70-year-old man attempted self-immolation outside the Maharashtra Mantralaya on Wednesday
According to initial reports, the elderly resident was under severe depression by constant noise from a nearby factory operating round the clock in his neighbourhood. The old man made multiple complaints to local authorities but no action was taken to address the issue.
Eyewitnesses at the Mantralaya said the man arrived carrying a bottle of flammable liquid and began shouting slogans about government inaction before attempting to set himself ablaze. Security personnel and bystanders intervened preventing a fatal outcome. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment for minor burns and mental trauma.
Officials from the Mumbai Police and the Urban Development Department have launched an inquiry into the incident. The factory in question is also expected to face scrutiny over noise regulation violations.
Such incidents are raising concern over the government and authorities not listening to the common man's plea. The incident is a wake-up call for authorities to take citizen grievances seriously.
