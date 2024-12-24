Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieve Major Milestone Over 100-Km Stretch. Details

Ahmedabad: Running a high speed train — Bullet train — is one of Modi government’s flagship objectives, aimed at enhancing train travel experience. Moving towards this direction, India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is advancing towards the reality as work is underway in full swing. The first stretch from Ahmedabad’s side is expected to become functional soon as construction work is moving fast towards completion. Besides Mumbai-Ahmedabad, the government has proposed other high speed rail networks connecting major economic and tourist hubs.