sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 11:25 IST, November 14th 2024

Mumbai Airport Gets Bomb Threat, Efforts Underway to Trace Caller

As per reports, an unidentified caller informed the control room about a supposed plot to bomb the airport

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:39 IST, November 14th 2024