Mumbai Airport Operations Hit By Data Network Outage, Flights Delayed Due To Server Issue

Mumbai: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of India's busiest airports, faced major disruptions in its flight check-in systems due to an unexpected internet server outage. The outage, caused by a third-party data network issue, brought the airport's operations to a grinding halt, affecting multiple airlines, including Air India.

According to Air India, the server outage impacted their check-in systems, leading to delays in flight departures. However, the airline's immediate response and manual processing efforts helped mitigate the situation. "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India," Air India posted on X.

"The systems have since been restored; however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively," the airline further added.

The server outage resulted in long queues and delays at the airport, causing frustration among passengers. However, with the airport administration's response and manual processing, the situation was eventually brought under control. The airport's operator, Adani Airport Holding Limited, worked to restore the systems, and the internet services were eventually restored.

Air India and other airlines affected by the outage took to social media to keep passengers informed about the situation. The airlines apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured passengers that they were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Mumbai Airport Operations

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is a major hub for domestic and international flights, serving millions of passengers every year. The airport's Terminal 2, where the outage occurred, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure. Despite the server outage, the airport's staff and security personnel worked efficiently to manage the situation and minimise disruptions.