IndiGo Flight at Mumbai Airport Receives Bomb Threat After India Strikes Pakistan

Mumbai: A bomb threat was received through a phone call to the Sahar Airport hotline in Mumbai, warning of an explosive on board an IndiGo flight, sources said. The threat comes shortly after India carried out airstrikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

The Indian strikes, carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, targeted facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the threat, security agencies launched an emergency response and began thorough checks. Government sources say Indian airspace is now under heightened surveillance and the situation is being treated as a national emergency.