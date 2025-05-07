sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Updated May 7th 2025, 09:16 IST

After Operation Sindoor that targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, Mumbai airport reportedly received a call threatening to blow up an IndiGo plane.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
IndiGo Flight at Mumbai Airport Receives Bomb Threat After India Strikes Pakistan
Mumbai: A bomb threat was received through a phone call to the Sahar Airport hotline in Mumbai, warning of an explosive on board an IndiGo flight, sources said. The threat comes shortly after India carried out airstrikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

The Indian strikes, carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, targeted facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the threat, security agencies launched an emergency response and began thorough checks. Government sources say Indian airspace is now under heightened surveillance and the situation is being treated as a national emergency.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is monitoring the situation closely and has assured that passenger safety is the top priority.

Published May 7th 2025, 08:56 IST

