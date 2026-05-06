Mumbai Airport to Shut Down for 6 Hours Tomorrow: Essential Guide for Travelers

Travelers planning to fly in or out of the city tomorrow should prepare for significant schedule changes as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) prepares for a planned six-hour closure tomorrow (May 7th, 2026). The temporary shutdown is part of a routine but essential maintenance program designed to ensure the long-term safety and efficiency of the airport's primary infrastructure.

The closure is scheduled to take place between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM. During this window, both runways at the busy terminal will be unavailable for flight operations. This six-hour block has been carefully chosen to minimize impact, though it will still affect a large number of domestic and international flights. Airlines have been working for weeks to reschedule their departures and arrivals around this maintenance period to avoid last-minute cancellations.

Airport authorities have issued an advisory urging all passengers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport. Most major carriers have already started notifying affected travelers via SMS and email, but passengers are encouraged to stay proactive by using airline mobile apps or visiting official websites for real-time updates.

The primary focus of tomorrow’s work involves the pre-monsoon maintenance of the runways, which includes critical repairs, lighting checks, and surface strengthening. This is a standard procedure for one of the world's busiest single-runway operation airports, ensuring that the facility remains ready for heavy traffic and the upcoming rainy season. Normal operations are expected to resume immediately after 5:00 PM once the technical teams give the final all-clear.



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