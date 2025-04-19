Mumbai Airport to Suspend Operations for Crucial Runway Maintenance on This Day...

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), one of India's busiest aviation hubs, has announced a temporary suspension of flight operations on May 8, 2025, for its annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance.

Mumbai Airport to Shut for Maintenance, Timings…

Both the primary runway (09/27) and secondary runway (14/32) will be non-operational between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

This scheduled maintenance is a critical part of CSMIA's efforts to ensure runway safety and operational efficiency during Mumbai's heavy monsoon season. Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, routine repair, clean drainage systems, and implement preventive measures against waterlogging. Advanced monitoring technologies will oversee the process to ensure timely execution within the six-hour window.

Notice to Airmen

To minimise inconvenience, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months in advance, allowing airlines and stakeholders ample time to adjust flight schedules. Passengers flying in or out of Mumbai on May 8 are advised to check with their airlines for possible changes in flight timings and plan their journeys accordingly.