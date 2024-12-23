Mumbai: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested For Charging Teen Rs 3500 Instead Of Rs 106

Mumbai: In Mumbai, a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly overcharging a 19-year-old passenger who had returned from the United States (US). The incident occurred on December 14, when the teenager hired the driver’s autorickshaw at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to travel to Chembur.

According to the police, the driver, identified as Ritesh Kadam, initially agreed to take the passenger to Chembur, where the teenager planned to continue his journey to Sangli. When they reached Chembur, the fare on the meter showed Rs 106. However, the driver demanded an exorbitant Rs 3,500, as per the complaint filed by the young man.

The passenger refused to pay the inflated fare, and the driver allegedly made a phone call, threatening the teenager. To avoid further trouble, the passenger paid Rs 1,000 in cash and transferred Rs 2,500 through Google Pay. Before leaving, he managed to take a photo of the autorickshaw’s registration number.

The passenger later emailed the photo to Mumbai police, which led to an investigation. Using the registration number, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him on December 17. During questioning, Kadam admitted to overcharging the teenager, claiming he needed money and believed the complainant would be intimidated into paying more.

A police officer noted that while some taxi drivers at the airport are known to overcharge, this case was more serious due to the large sum demanded and the threats made, which amounted to extortion.