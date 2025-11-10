Mumbai, Ayodhya, Varanasi And Major Cities Across India On High Alert Following Powerful Blast In Delhi

New Delhi: India's financial capital Mumbai and other major cities across nation have been put on high alert, following a massive blast in Delhi near gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The powerful blast, which occurred on Sunday evening, left at least 9 people dead and 14 others severely injured. The blast has prompted the law enforcement agencies to put Delhi on high alert, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) teams rushing to the scene.

According to reports, the Delhi Police teams, the Forensics team along with central investigating agencies and intelligence ageny have rushed to the spot and investigating the incident. The police have not ruled out the terror angle in the blast.

Sources stated that as news of the blast spread, Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura and other major cities of India have been put on high alert. The police have also heightened the security of the Ram Temple. The security agencies are also on red alert and reviewing security arrangements. The police have also intensified patrolling in crowded areas and are checking vehicles at various checkpoints on the border areas of Delhi.

According to an eyewitness, the blast was so powerful that it shattered windows and damaged nearby vehicles. Multiple vehicles were ablaze following the blast.

As per the sources, multiple casualties had been brought to the LNJP Hospital due to the blast, however, exact number of injuries and fatalities was not immediately clear.