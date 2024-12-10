Mumbai BEST Crash: Accused Driver Remanded To Police Custody Till Dec 21

Mumbai: The driver of the BEST bus Sanjay More on Tuesday was sent to police custody till December 21.

The bus that rammed into pedestrians and multiple vehicles in Kurla West on Monday evening, claimed seven lives and left 42 others injured,

As many as 22 vehicles were damaged in the incident at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West).

The bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking hit several vehicles and pedestrians following which More, was detained.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment in various medical facilities, including Bhabha Hospital, Sion Hospital, and Seven Hills Hospital, an official said, adding that some of them were critical.

The injured included four police personnel, who were on bandobast duty at the time of the incident. Their condition was stable, he said.

He said locals had caught the bus driver immediately after the accident, and the police subsequently took him into custody.

He was taken to a hospital for a medical test. His blood samples were also collected to examine whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide that does not amount to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Police suspect the driver lost control over the wheels as the bus brakes failed, but it will be ascertained by experts, the official said.

In details shared with the media, BEST said "As per the initial information, the driver lost control of the bus".

The bus, after ploughing through pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla (West), entered a residential society, Buddha Colony, and came to a halt, officials said on Monday.