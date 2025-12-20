Mumbai: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Auto Driver In Ghatkopar For 'Violating' Traffic Rules; Sparks Outrage | Watch

Mumbai: A shocking video of BJP MLA Parag Shah slapping an auto driver on Saturday in Mumbai's Ghatkopar following an alleged altercation has gone viral.

As per the viral video, Shah, the sitting legislator in Mumbai, can be seen stopping an auto-rickshaw on the Mahatma Gandhi Road as it was allegedly moving forward in the wrong direction following which he slapped the driver during confrontation.

Following the shocking episode, no FIR or formal complaint has been received in connection with the incident, as Mumbai Police are yet to determine the exact jurisdiction where it took place.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad took no time to react to the viral slap video and criticised the BJP.

Taking to X, Gaikwad accused the BJP legislators of misusing power and targeting the poor and added BJP MLAs had become so arrogant that they were now assaulting auto-rickshaw drivers on the road.

Talking further about the slap row, the Gaikwad added that the auto driver was attacked for violating traffic rules reflecting how the BJP leaders take the law into their own hands because they feel protected by those in power.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP favours big industrialists and contractors, while showing harshness towards poor and working-class citizens.