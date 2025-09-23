Mumbai: BJP Workers Forced Congress Worker Mama Pagare to Wear Saree | VIDEO VIRAL

Mumbai: BJP workers in Dombivli, Maharashtra, allegedly forced Congress worker Prakash Pagare, also known as Mama Pagare, to wear a sari in the middle of the road. The act, widely condemned as public humiliation, has sparked backlash from Congress leaders.

What’s the Entire Matter?

According to BJP workers, the incident was a reaction to a doctored image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi circulating online, which showed him wearing a sari. They claim the image was deliberately edited and made viral to mock the Prime Minister, and allege that Pagare was involved in its circulation.

Congress Worker Mama Pagare VIRAL VIDEO

In the viral video, a few men can be seen holding Congress worker Mama Pagare and draping him in a sari. Pagare can be seen requesting them not to do so.

Congress has responded on this incident, calling the act a blatant case of political bullying and character assassination. Party spokespersons have demanded immediate action against those responsible, accusing BJP of resorting to intimidation tactics.

Reports suggest that BJP District President Nandkishore Parab (alias Nandu Parab), along with party workers Sandeep Mali, Dutt Malekar, and Karnamadan Jadhav, were directly involved in this act.

The incident has come under the notice of the Police, and preliminary inquiries are underway. No formal FIR has been registered yet.