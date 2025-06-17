Air India San Francisco–Mumbai Flight Faces Engine Snag in Kolkata; Passengers Deplaned for Safety

Kolkata: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was delayed early Tuesday after a technical fault was detected in one of its engines during a scheduled layover at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Flight AI180, a Boeing 777-200LR, landed in Kolkata at 12:45 am as per schedule. However, shortly after arrival, a technical snag was identified in the aircraft’s left engine, leading to a delay in its onward journey to Mumbai.

After several hours of inspection and delay, passengers were asked to deplane at approximately 5:20 am. The captain informed travelers that the decision had been made purely in the interest of safety. Ground staff were later seen inspecting the aircraft on the tarmac.

A video from the airport showed passengers waiting in a queue. While Air India has not yet released an official statement, sources confirmed that technical teams were working to resolve the issue and assist affected passengers with necessary arrangements.

In other recent incidents, a Delhi–Ranchi Air India Express flight was forced to return to the capital shortly after take-off due to a suspected technical issue. Separately, a Mumbai–Ahmedabad Air India flight was cancelled after operational delays resulted in the assigned crew exceeding their maximum permissible duty hours, as defined by Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

In another case, a Delhi-bound flight from Hong Kong had to return mid-air after a technical fault was detected shortly after departure.