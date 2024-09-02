sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Drone Attack | Muck in Mollywood | Andhra Rains | Paralympics 2024 | IC 814 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai: Bus Crashes into Pedestrians after Drunk Passenger Pulls Driver, 1 Killed

Published 11:40 IST, September 2nd 2024

Mumbai: Bus Crashes into Pedestrians after Drunk Passenger Pulls Driver, 1 Killed

The driver lost control, causing the bus to veer off course and strike nine pedestrians. The injured were immediately rushed to KEM Hospital by the police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
1 Pedestrian Killed After Drunk Bus Passenger Pulled Driver from Seat; Several Injured
1 Pedestrian Killed After Drunk Bus Passenger Pulled Driver from Seat | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:40 IST, September 2nd 2024