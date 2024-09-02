Published 11:40 IST, September 2nd 2024
Mumbai: Bus Crashes into Pedestrians after Drunk Passenger Pulls Driver, 1 Killed
The driver lost control, causing the bus to veer off course and strike nine pedestrians. The injured were immediately rushed to KEM Hospital by the police.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
1 Pedestrian Killed After Drunk Bus Passenger Pulled Driver from Seat | Image: PTI/representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:40 IST, September 2nd 2024