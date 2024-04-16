Advertisement

Mumbai: There’s some good news for commuters in Mumbai city. The newly launched Coastal Road will soon be connected to another ambitious existing Mumbai roadway – the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The project will be completed by June 2024.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch the final girder of the bridge between April 18 and 19. This will enable the connection between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

New bridge connecting Mumbai's Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The new connecting bridge between the Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be 136 metres long and 850 metres wide, say reports. Of this, 270 metres will be made of steel and the remaining will be of concrete.

The financial capital was always a well-connected city. However, there is a great distance between South Mumbai and the North, which will be lessened with the new connection between the Coastal Road, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link opened on June 30, 2009, while the first phase of the Coastal Road opened in 2024. The Versova-Bandra Sea Link is still being constructed and is likely to open on December 26, 2026.

On January 12, 2024, the Atal Setu (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu) - also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.