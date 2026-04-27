Mumbai Couple and Their Two Daughters Eat Biryani, Followed by Watermelon; Found Dead Next Morning

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves through south Mumbai's Pydhonie area, four members of a family, a couple and their two teenage daughters, were found dead on Sunday morning, hours after sharing a family meal that included biryani and later snacking on watermelon.

The deceased have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16, a 10th standard student) and Zainab (13, an 8th standard student), all residents of Ghati Galli in Mughal Building, Pydhonie.

According to Mumbai Police, nine relatives gathered at the family's home on the night of April 25 for a warm dinner around 10:30 PM and ate biryani. After the main meal, most relatives went back to their own homes.

However, in the early hours between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM, the four family members reportedly had slices of watermelon as a late-night refreshment. By early Sunday morning, they began experiencing severe symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and dizziness. The two daughters were found unconscious first, prompting the family to rush all four to a nearby hospital, reportedly JJ Hospital.

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Despite medical efforts, all four succumbed to the illness between approximately 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM.

Preliminary investigations point towards suspected food poisoning, with officials saying that the watermelon could have possibly led to the situation, especially since other relatives who ate only the biryani (or pulav variant) reportedly remained unaffected. Police have initiated a probe, awaiting the post-mortem reports and viscera analysis to determine the exact cause -- whether contamination in the fruit, improper storage, or any other factor.

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Local residents expressed grief, describing the family as close-knit and the daughters as bright students at Suffah School.