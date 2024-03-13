Advertisement

Mumbai: A 63-year-old woman was found murdered in the Nepean Sea Road area, said the Mumbai Police. The woman has been identified as Jyoti Shah. The victim's husband runs a jewellery shop, the cops informed.

The police further revealed that the elderly woman was strangulated. The Malabar Hill Police has registered a first information report (FIR) under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, it was found that a servant employed with the household is currently missing. Police are examining the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area.

This is a developing story.