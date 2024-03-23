Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law. | Image:ANI

Mumbai: City Crime Branch officials brought the most wanted gangster Prasad Pujari from China to Mumbai late on Friday evening. Wanted for the last 20 years, Prasad Pujari has a track record of crimes. He was involved in several cases of murder and extortion with the latest one being registered in 2020.

According to sources, his entire gang was eliminated by the city crime branch and red corner notice was issued against him.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Gangster Prasad Pujari brought to Mumbai from China by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.



(Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) pic.twitter.com/tDXIqtrt8J — ANI (@ANI)

To escape the grip of Indian agencies and delay his deportation process, Pujari even married a Chinese woman. Finally he has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Earlier in 2020, Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Pujari's mother Indira Vithal Pujari in connection with an extortion case. At that time, it came to light that Pujari's visit visa had expired, fueling hope that he could be brought back to India soon.

It should be noted that the gangster was involved in the firing incident on activist Chandrakant Jadhav (who was the member undivided Shiv Sena) in the Vikhroli, Mumbai. This firing incident took place on December 19, 2019. However, Jadhav survived the attack as the bullet missed him.

Pujari in China:

According to sources, Pujari was granted temporary residence in China in March 2008, which expired in March 2012. Pujari had gone to China on a visit visa, which expired in May 2008. Recently Pujari was residing in Luohu district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China.

