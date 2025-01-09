Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 6 for "Digital Arrest" Scam, Rs 32 Lakh Duped

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested six members of a gang that duped people after subjecting them to "digital arrest", an official said on Thursday.

The gang members, who would would pose as CBI officials, have been identified as Gangvishan Manju (32), Vilas Bishnoi (21), Premsukh Bishnoi (19), Ramniwas Bishnoi (32), Sunil Bishnoi (24) and Ajay Kumar Bishnoi (21), the official said.

"They are from Rajasthan and were arrested from a hotel in South Mumbai. They had come to collect proceeds of crime and were in the process of sending it abroad via USDT. Our probe began when a 49-year-old Kandivali man lost Rs 32 lakh after being 'digitally' arrested. He had deposited money in the current account of a bank. This amount was was transferred into 15 bank accounts within few minutes," the official said.

"On examining the transactions, cyber police found one account was in a bank in Chembur, into which Rs 5.28 lakh was transferred. We arrested a man connected to this account. Further probe led to five more arrests," he said.