Mumbai Customs Foils Wildlife Smuggling Attempt, Seizes Exotic Animals Including Anaconda Hidden In Trolley Bag

Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs officials at the Airport Commissionerate thwarted a wildlife smuggling attempt at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on October 23. The vigilant officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered a cache of exotic and rare wildlife species concealed in the passenger's trolley bag.

The seized animals include Corn Snakes, Hognose Snake, Yellow Anaconda, Yellow Footed Tortoise, Red Footed Tortoise, Albino Snapping Turtle, Armadillo Lizard, Iguana species, Water Monitor Lizards, Bearded Dragon, and a Raccoon. The discovery of the rare wildlife species left the Customs officials at the airport shocked, bringing to the fore the persistent threat of wildlife trafficking in the region.

According to officials, the passenger had ingeniously concealed the animals in the trolley bag, attempting to evade detection. However, the Mumbai Customs team, trained to identify and intercept such illicit activities, remained vigilant and foiled the smuggling bid. The passenger was arrested and is currently facing charges under relevant wildlife protection laws.

The Mumbai Customs team has managed to thwart a series of wildlife trafficking bids, which are a menace that threatens global biodiversity. The seized animals will be handed over to authorized wildlife officials for further care and rehabilitation.

As per sources, India has been a hub for wildlife trafficking, with many exotic species being smuggled into the country for the black market.

Further details regarding the seizure of the wildlife species are awaited.