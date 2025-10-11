Mumbai Customs Officials Foil Major Wildlife Trafficking At Airport, 61 Live Animals Seized

Mumbai: A shocking incident occurred at Mumbai Airport, where the Customs officials seized 61 live animals, including reptiles, rare mammals, and insects. The Customs officials seized these live animals from an Indian passenger after he landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok.

According to the reports, the passenger, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended by alert Customs officials who flagged suspicious behaviour and inconsistencies in their travel documents.

The officials stated that the animals, which were ingeniously concealed in the passenger's luggage, were immediately handed over to a team of experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for veterinary stabilisation and medical care. The species of the animals are yet to be confirmed, but sources indicated that they included endangered and protected species listed under the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has been informed, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and intended destination of the smuggled animals. The officials are investigating the incident in coordination with the international partners to identify the syndicate behind this wildlife trafficking operation. The passenger has been taken into custody and is facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES.

According to experts, the demand for exotic pets and body parts for medicinal purposes is driving this illicit trade. They have called for the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement agencies, wildlife experts, and international organisations to combat wildlife trafficking.

Notably, the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare has played a vital role in providing critical care and support to the seized animals.