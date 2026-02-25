Mumbai Customs Seizes Rs 23 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed And Gold At Airport

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs officials have seized hydroponic weed and gold worth Rs 23 cr at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The operation, conducted between February 17 and 24, was part of a larger effort to curb smuggling activities at the airport.

According to an official statement, the Customs team, acting on spot profiling and the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS), intercepted 3 passengers arriving from Bangkok, recovering 23.593 kg of hydroponic weed valued at around Rs 23.59 cr in the illicit market. The accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In addition to the hydroponic weed, the officials also seized 591.9 gms of gold worth Rs 85.35 lakh from three different passengers. The gold was recovered as part of separate operations, outlining the Customs' vigilance in tackling smuggling attempts.

The Customs officials also acted on specific information, apprehending a passenger attempting to import medicines without a valid license. The medicines were seized under the Customs Act, said a Customs official.

The hydroponic weed seizure involved 3 separate cases, with the contraband valued at around Rs 23.59 cr. As per the officials, the Customs team is continuing its investigation, probing the networks involved in these smuggling attempts.

Further details regarding the action by the Mumbai Customs team are awaited.