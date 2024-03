Mumbai: Fire at Mira Road on March 1 | Image:Republic

Advertisement

Mumbai: A fire was reported at Mira Road in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Some shops located near the Kashimira Highway in Mira Bhayandar caught fire.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Advertisement

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Watch: Fire At Mumbai's Mira Road

Advertisement

This is a developing story.