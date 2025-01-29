sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maha Kumbh Stampede | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row | Russia-Ukraine War | Saif Ali Khan | DeepSeek | Virat Kohli |

Published 21:19 IST, January 29th 2025

Mumbai: Fire at Tyre Plant After Boiler Malfunctions, 5 Critical

Five people were critical as a boiler malfunction triggered a fire at tyre plant in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Mumbai: Fire at Tyre Plant After Boiler Malfunctions, 5 Critical | Image: Republic world breaking news

Mumbai: Five people were critical as a boiler malfunction triggered a fire at tyre plant in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:19 IST, January 29th 2025