Published 21:19 IST, January 29th 2025
Mumbai: Fire at Tyre Plant After Boiler Malfunctions, 5 Critical
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai: Fire at Tyre Plant After Boiler Malfunctions, 5 Critical | Image: Republic world breaking news
Mumbai: Five people were critical as a boiler malfunction triggered a fire at tyre plant in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)
Updated 21:19 IST, January 29th 2025