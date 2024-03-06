Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:40 IST
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 17-Storey Building in Pali Hill, Bandra, the Heart of Bollywood
A fire broke out in a room on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building in the upscale Pali Hill locality of suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a room on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building in the upscale Pali Hill locality of suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday night, a civic official said. Nobody is injured, as per the preliminary information. "The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM," he said.
As per the information given by the caller, the blaze is confined to a room on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society, he said.
At least four fire engines and Fire Brigade vehicles reached the spot and firefighting operations are going on.
This is a developing story.
Except for the headline, this copy has not been edited by Republic.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 21:40 IST
