Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Corporate Park in Mulund Area

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

Reported by: Digital Desk
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
Advertisement

Mulund: A massive fire broke out at a six-storey corporate park in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Tuesday, March 26, reported PTI citing civic officials.

The fire department and assistance reached the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:43 IST