Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Multi-Storey Building In Malad | Image: X

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a garment shop in a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Malad East area.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at around 1 pm.

As per sources, the fire was confined to the fifth and sixth floor of the ground plus the upper eight-floored commercial building in Shivaji Nagar, Dindoshi Malad East.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot for assistance and to extinguish the fire.

As of now no casualties or injuries has been reported. More details are awaited.



