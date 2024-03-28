Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:15 IST
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Garment Shop at Multi-Storey Building in Malad
The incident occurred on Thursday in the late morning.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Multi-Storey Building In Malad | Image:X
Advertisement
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a garment shop in a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Malad East area.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at around 1 pm.
Advertisement
As per sources, the fire was confined to the fifth and sixth floor of the ground plus the upper eight-floored commercial building in Shivaji Nagar, Dindoshi Malad East.
At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot for assistance and to extinguish the fire.
Advertisement
As of now no casualties or injuries has been reported. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:13 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.