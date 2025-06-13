Mumbai Fire: Three Severely Injured In Cylinder Blast At Mahim Food Store Near Makhdoom Shah Dargah

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a food store near the revered Makhdoom Shah Dargah on Cadel Road in Mumbai's Mahim on Friday evening, leaving three people severely injured. The incident occurred at 6.17 pm on Friday, causing a panic-like situation at the site. On information, the local police and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

According to reports, the fire was brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade in less than half an hour of the incident being reported.

The fire officials stated that the injured victims, identified as Pravin Pujari (34), Mukesh Gupta (34), and Shiv Mohan (24), were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals before the fire brigade arrived at the scene. According to the doctors attending the victims, Pravin Pujari remained in critical condition, while Mukesh Gupta and Shiv Mohan were stable.

As per reports, the fire, which was confined to the Makhdoom Food Store, was reportedly accompanied by a cylinder blast. The fire brigade deployed a water tanker and two fire engines to the spot to combat the blaze.

The sources claimed that with flames engulfing the food store, the locals rushed to the spot to evacuate the area. Furthermore, the prompt response from the fire brigade and local authorities helped prevent the situation from escalating further.

The police officials stated that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the blaze.