Advertisement

Mumbai: Four persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting two women and demanding an iPhone and Rs 2 lakh from a bar owner in Andheri, a police official told PTI.

The Amboli police station official identified the four as Iliyas Khan (45), Sahil Sheikh (20), Rafique Sheikh (21) and Roshan Tarai (18).

Advertisement

"Iliyas, who run a news portal, was threatening restaurateur Vicky Abdul Hamid (39) since last month by claiming he would tag the Mumbai police's X account about alleged irregularities in his eatery and was seeking an iPhone and Rs 2 lakh," he said.

"The four accused also molested two women bouncers when they came to the bar to collect the phone and cash. They were handed over to the police and a case under Indian Penal Code for extortion and molestation was registered on the complaint of Hamid," the official added.