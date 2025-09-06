Ganesh Visarjan Bomb Hoax: Man Who Sent '400 Kg Rdx' Threat Message Arrested From Noida

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man from Noida has been arrested for sending a fake bomb threat to Mumbai Police just days before the Ganesh Chaturthi immersion celebrations.

The accused, identified as Ashwani Kumar Sapra, originally from Bihar and has been living in Noida for the past five years.

The threat message, sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline, claimed that 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai and planted 400 kilograms of RDX in 34 vehicles.

The message further claimed that the attack would be carried out by a group named 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi'.

The message was sent on Thursday, while the police were preparing for Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh festival, which attracts lakhs of devotees and large gatherings across Mumbai.

As soon as the message was received, Mumbai Police launched a high-level security operation. The case was registered at Worli Police Station under Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation, along with relevant sub-sections.

The accused was traced through the mobile phone and SIM card used to send the message. A special team formed by Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, including members of the SWAT team, arrested Sapra from the Sector 113 police station area in Noida. He was handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that technical analysis helped trace the source of the message. Although the police believe it to be a hoax, they are taking the threat very seriously due to the large public gatherings expected during the idol immersions.

Over 21,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to maintain law and order during the festival. Security has been tightened at key locations, and combing operations are ongoing to ensure public safety.

A senior police official stated, “The public is requested not to panic. Similar threats have been received in the past and turned out to be false. However, we are not taking any chances. Citizens should stay alert and report any suspicious activity.”