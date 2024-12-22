4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai, Teen Driver Arrested

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking incident, a 4-year-old boy lost his life after a speeding car ran over him in the Maharashtra capital's Wadala area; the driver, a teenager has been arrested and an investigation regarding the same is underway.

Mumbai Accident: 4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him

In a shocking case of hit-and-run, a 4-year-old boy who lived on the footpath was killed after a speeding car, a Creta SUV ran over him today morning near Ambedkar College in the city's Wadala area.

The deceased, identified as Ayush Laxman Kinvade, did not have a home and lived on the footpath with his family; his father is a worker.

Teen Driver Arrested, Investigation Underway

The accused Sandeep Gole, who is a teenager and a resident of Vile Parle, has been arrested. An investigation in the case is underway.

This accident comes days after a BEST bus collided with a vehicle in Govandi area, resulting in the death of a person. The victim, Vindo Dikshit, was riding his bike when he sustained a head injury in the crash. Although he was quickly taken to Rajawadi Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Another BEST bus crash happened on December 9 that claimed several lives and injured many others. A BEST bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians on S.G. Barve Road in Kurla on 9 December. The accident resulted in the deaths of seven people and injuries to 43 others. The bus driver, Sanjay More, claimed that the brakes failed, leading to the crash. However, initial investigations suggested that there was no technical fault in the bus.