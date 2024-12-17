Mumbai Horror: 19-Year-Old Worker Dies After Being Pulled Into Grinder In Worli

Mumbai: In a horrific incident reported in the Maharashtra capital, a teen worker tragically lost his life after being pulled into a grinder on Saturday. An FIR has been registered against the food stall owner and investigation is underway.

Mumbai Horror: 19-Year-Old Worker Pulled Into Grinder in Worli

Suraj Narayan Yadav, a 19-year-old Jharkhand resident, who was working at a roadside Chinese food stall in Mumbai's Worli area, died after he was pulled into a grinder. As per initial reports, first, his shirt got stuck in the machine and then he got pulled in, resulting in his death.

In a media report, a police officer was quoted as saying, “The incident occurred when the victim was handling a grinder to prepare raw materials for Chinese dishes. He had no prior experience or technical knowledge to operate the equipment. Kothekar gave him the task allegedly without providing proper safety measures and training.”