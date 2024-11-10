sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai Horror: 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Killed By Stepfather In Mankhurd

Published 21:34 IST, November 10th 2024

Mumbai Horror: 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Killed By Stepfather In Mankhurd

A 2-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered by his stepfather in Mumbai's Mankhurd area leaving everyone shocked in the area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Child raped in Mumbai
2-year-old girl raped and murdered by stepfather in Mumbai | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:34 IST, November 10th 2024