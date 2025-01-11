Published 23:41 IST, January 11th 2025
Mumbai Hotel Fire: Panic Grips As Massive Flame Engulfs Hotel Building In Kurla
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in the Kurla area of Mumbai leading to a panic-like situation in the area. On information, the police team of Kurla and the firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. At least 5 fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are being made to control the fire.
Further details regarding the fire incident are being awaited.
