Mumbai International Cruise Terminal Now Operational, With 10 Lakh Passenger Capacity Every Year

Mumbai: India's largest international cruise terminal, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), was officially inaugurated on April 21, 2025, by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. The terminal, located at Ballard Pier, is a landmark development under the Cruise Bharat Mission, aimed at boosting India's maritime tourism and positioning Mumbai as a global cruise hub.

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

Capacity & Infrastructure

The terminal spans 4.15 lakh square feet and is designed to handle one million passengers annually, with a daily capacity of 10,000 travellers.

Cruise Ship Accommodation Capacity

It can host five cruise ships simultaneously, each up to 300 metres in length with an 11-metre draught.

Passenger Facilities

The terminal is equipped with 72 check-in and immigration counters, ensuring smooth processing for international travellers.

Luxury & Commercial Spaces Available

The upper floors feature sea-view cafes, retail stores, dining zones, and leisure areas, making it a tourism and lifestyle hotspot.

State-of-the-Art Design

The terminal boasts a maritime-inspired wavy ceiling, rose gold accents, and wave-shaped seating, reflecting Mumbai’s coastal heritage.

Green Port Initiative

The facility includes Shore to Ship Electric Supply, allowing vessels to plug into onshore electricity, reducing emissions and enhancing environmental sustainability.

Parking Facilities

The terminal offers parking for over 300 vehicles, along with 22 elevators and 10 escalators for seamless movement.

A Major Boost for Indian Maritime Tourism