Mumbai-Jabalpur IndiGo Flight Narrowly Avoids Tragedy As Flight Develops Flat Tyre After Landing

Updated 4 August 2025 at 19:38 IST
Jabalpur: A major aviation accident was averted at Jabalpur Airport when an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Jabalpur developed a flat tyre after landing. According to sources, the plane's tyre reportedly burst after it touched down on the runway at Jabalpur Airport. However, the pilots were able to bring the aircraft to a safe stop, and no injuries were reported. The incident is being investigated by the concerned authorities.
The tyre puncture could have had tragic consequences if the pilots had not been able to control the aircraft.
Further details regarding the flight's status are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 4 August 2025 at 17:25 IST