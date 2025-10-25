Updated 25 October 2025 at 17:54 IST
Mumbai-Kanpur IndiGo Flight Doors Jam on Landing in Kanpur; Passengers Stuck For 30 Minutes Without AC: Sources
Passengers were made to sit inside the plane without air conditioning for 30 minutes due to the glitch, sources said.
An IndiGo flight en route to Kanpur from Mumbai experienced a technical glitch, due to which the doors of the plane did not open when it landed at Kanpur Airport at 5 p.m., according to reports.
The doors of IndiGo flight 6E824 got jammed, according to sources.
Passengers were made to sit inside the plane without air conditioning for 30 minutes due to the glitch, sources said.
More details are awaited.
