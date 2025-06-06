BREAKING: Mumbai-Kolkata Air India flight Averts Potential Disaster

Updated 6 June 2025 at 17:39 IST
Kolkata: A Mumbai-Kolkata Air India flight AI 2771 averted a potential disaster when the flight was descending and approaching the runway at the Kolkata airport.
A potential disaster was averted when Air India flight AI 2771, an Airbus A320 operating from Mumbai to Kolkata, encountered an issue during its descent into Kolkata.
During the approach, Air Traffic Control (ATC) cleared the flight for landing. However, the beginning of secondary runway 19R was closed for civil work, and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) had been issued regarding the closure.
The aircraft was observed by ATC heading towards the closed runway 19R, prompting immediate instructions for the pilots to perform a go-around.
With ATC's guidance, the flight executed the maneuver and landed safely on another runway.
Published 6 June 2025