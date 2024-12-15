Mumbai Kurla Crash: Bus Driver That Killed 7, Not Drunk, Says Police

Mumbai: Investigations into the deadly bus crash in Maharashtra's Kurla, which killed seven people and injured several others, have revealed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. Police have confirmed that Sanjay Dutta More, the driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, tested negative for alcohol. His blood sample was sent for testing to check for any signs of intoxication, but the results came back clear. Further investigations are still ongoing.

BEST Bus Mowed Down 49 People

The horrific incident occurred on the evening of December 9, when the 12-meter-long electric bus, driven by More, crashed into at least 25 vehicles and mowed down 49 people in the crowded Kurla West market. The crash killed seven people and left several others injured. Police initially considered the possibility of the crash being intentional, but the exact reasons behind the driver's actions remain unclear. Investigators have questioned over 40 people from the BEST administration as part of their probe.

Driver Sent to Police Custody

A magistrate court in Kurla has sent More to police custody until December 21. According to BEST officials, the driver may have lost control of the bus, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

CM Announced Compensation